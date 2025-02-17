A Thursday: 3 years of a film that redefined Yami Gautam’s career

Three years ago, ‘A Thursday’ hit the screens, leaving audiences spellbound with its gripping storyline and powerful performances.

But beyond its cinematic impact, the film marked a major turning point in Yami Gautam’s career, proving her mettle as a powerhouse performer capable of taking on intense, layered roles.

Looking back, Gautam once described the project as a game-changer: “A film that changed the course of my career, all over again. A Thursday is very close to my heart for more reasons than one. It makes me sure as an actor to take many such challenging and edgy characters in the future.”

And rightly so—her role as a schoolteacher-turned-hostage-taker pushed her into a new creative space, far removed from the conventional female leads Bollywood often showcases.

The film’s plot revolved around a seemingly ordinary kindergarten teacher, played by Gautam, who shocks the nation by taking her students hostage. What unfolds is a tense, layered narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

But more than just a psychological thriller, ‘A Thursday’ touched upon deeper social issues, making audiences question the complexities of justice and morality.

At the heart of it all was Gautam’s electrifying performance.

For Gautam, this wasn’t just another role—it was a chance to reinvent herself, breaking free from the mold of traditional Bollywood characters.

Her portrayal in ‘A Thursday’ opened doors to more diverse and challenging roles.