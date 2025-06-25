Bobby Sherman, the voice of a generation, passes away at 81

Bobby Sherman, singer and actor who stole hearts in the late 1960s and ’70s, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was shared by his wife, Brigette Poublon Sherman, on Instagram, who described their 29 years of marriage as a “fairytale” and paid tribute to the man she called her “prince charming.”

“He left this world holding my hand,” she wrote, in an emotional note posted Tuesday. “That’s who Bobby was — brave, gentle, and full of light.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos)

Bobby Sherman had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer a few months earlier, a battle he faced with characteristic courage and grace. Brigette shared that even in his final days, he kept his sense of humor alive and his spirits high, thanks in part to the outpouring of love from fans around the world.

“I read him fan letters from all over the world,” she said. “He soaked up every word with that familiar sparkle in his eye.”

Known for his boyish charm, signature smile, and soulful pop vocals, Bobby Sherman rose to fame as a cast member on the TV show ‘Here Come the Brides’, which aired from 1968 to 1970. But it was his music career that truly launched him into stardom.

With chart-topping hits like ‘Little Woman’ and ‘Julie, Do Ya Love Me’, Sherman became a teen idol. He appeared in countless fan magazines, gracing the walls of bedrooms across America.

His appeal had no match during the bubblegum pop era. Only a few others like David Cassidy and Donny Osmond could rival his popularity. Sherman wasn’t just a singer. He was a cultural phenomenon, representing a more innocent and light-hearted chapter of American pop culture.

Despite his superstardom, Sherman later took a step back from the limelight, choosing a life dedicated to public service. He became a trained EMT and served as a police officer.

He is survived by his wife Brigette, his two sons Tyler and Christopher, and six grandchildren.

In her tribute, Brigette summed up his essence perfectly. “He could light up a room with a look, a quip, or one of his classic one-liners.”