Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin has opened up about her bond with Rashami Desai, who was one of the big draws of the reality show last season.

Jasmin was a co-star of Rashami as well as Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla on the soap, “Dil Se Dil Tak”. A lot was said about Jasmin’s equation with the two actors. In the former season, Rashami claimed that Sidharth got involved in the creative process of the show, because of which her dialogues were chopped or given to Jasmin, the other lead of the show.

“I started television in 2015. In five years I have done back-to-back shows. I must have worked with over 100 actors, but I think there are four to five names I count on my fingers and say they are my friends. The rest 95 are not enemies. Whenever I meet them, they are very cordial,” Jasmin told IANS.

She added: “I cannot be friends with everybody, but that does not mean that I share a bad relationship with them. If I bump into Rashami, she greets me very nicely and positively and I also greet her. So, it is all cool. It’s not like how it is written that we have differences or we don’t like each other. She is happy in her life and I am happy in mine. If we meet due to work then we talk nicely, do our work and then go home.”

Jasmin agrees that a lot was said and written during her visit on the show last season, which was won by Sidharth.

“A lot was said, okay. I went there to do my job in the show. I was invited as a guest for a task in the show.I met everyone nicely — be it Rashami (Desai) or Sidharth (Shukla). I was nice to both of them because I have shared a professional relationship with them,” Jasmin said.

She said it didn’t bother her.

“I know once I came out (of the house last season), there was a lot written. It’s okay, whoever wanted to say whatever, they said it. It does not affect the peace of my mind,” she claimed.

Now, Jasmin is gearing up to be a housemate herself, on Bigg Boss.

On her gameplan to handle controversies during her stay in the house, Jasmin told IANS: “I have no plan. Whtever a person gives me, I return to the same to him or her. If somebody offers love and friendship, I’ll also offer love and friendship. If someone offers negativity, I will give them an answer.”

“As far as controversies are concerned, as an actor for the first time when there was something written about me I was affected. But then I decided that this is part of my profession. You get a lot of good, and then something difficult comes your way. I have to live with it and accept it. It doesn’t bother me. If any controversy happens, let it happen, I will solve it,” she laughed.

Jasmin has been asked time and again to feature in the show, hosted by superstar Salman Khan on Colors.

Talking about joining the 14th season, she said: “Honestly, every year I am asked and every year unfortunately and fortunately I was doing something or the other. Some or the other show was happening. So, I could never give a thought to it but this year I had no prior commitment. I have always been a Salman Khan fan and have enjoyed the show. So, So, when they asked me, I decided to do it.”

Another reason is Jasmin wants to step out of her comfort zone.

“Every year there were prior commitments. This time there were none. So I decided to take this forward. The biggest reason is I feel everytime I step outside the comfort zone I have grown in life,” she said.

In “Bigg Boss”, housemates are locked away in a special house sans gadgets and any connection with the outside world. They stay for a duration of almost 200 days and are monitored 24×7 by live television cameras and microphones.

Does the idea of total disconnect with the outside world bother Jasmin? “I am not feeling jittery. I am honestly excited because the idea of living the same patterned life is comforting for some and boring for others. I find it boring. So, for me I need to keep jumping onto something new and different. I am taking it as a new experience, which will pull me out of my comfort zone,” she said.