Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder on Monday gave a glimpse of the chalet that has been specially set up for superstar Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Farah will be a part of the ongoing season 14 when she enters the house to grill contestants in a special session. On Monday, Farah posted a picture of her standing inside Salman’s chalet.

Thanking Salman for lending her his chalet, Farah wrote: “Early morning shoot for my favourite #biggboss .. thank you @beingsalmankhan for lending me ur chalet… p.s. — thats not a new hairstyle just a roller in my hair.”

Farah will be accompanied by two journalists to conduct the “Bigg Boss ki Adalat” session inside the house.

Meanwhile, actress Kavita Kaushik, who got evicted last week, has re-entered the house.