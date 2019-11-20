Tuesday’s episode begins with the housemates waking up to the song “Kambakht Ishq”. Shehnaaz gets irked and asks everyone to clean their own utensils. Paras and Mahira have a discussion about the same. Shehnaaz comes and shouts at Himanshi, Asim and others. Himanshi says that she is ignoring Shehnaaz but the latter is trying to instigate her all the time.

Himanshi and Shehnaaz have an ugly spat over the entire matter. Rashami says that she does not want to do the ration related stuff which irks Asim. He has a tiff with Sidharth over doing duties. Later on, Rashami asks who will make the rotis. Sidharth asks her to choose that person to which Rashami replies that he has been eliminated. Khesari and Shehnaaz try to resolve the situation by asking her to make only rice and dal. Rashami and Sidharth get into another fight, as usual. Arti gets irked at Sidharth’s behaviour and talks about the same with Asim.

Rashami and Asim get into an argument over kitchen duties. Asim tries to stop Sidharth from getting aggressive towards Rashami. Rashami cries in front of Arti and talks about Sidharth’s behaviour towards her. Arti asks her to reply on his face. She confronts Shehnaaz and asks who has spoken about Rashami’s character. Rashami goes and says the same to Vishal who then says that he respects her a lot. Meanwhile, Sidharth comes and taunts her as usual. She gets emotional and speaks her heart out in front of Vishal.

The latter speaks about the same to Sidharth who then says that he hasn’t spoken about Vishal. He also tries to explain Rashami’s emotional game to Vishal.

Shefali reads out the next task (Shehnaaz’s Swayamvar) to the housemates in which Bhau will play Shehnaaz’s father and Rashami’s husband. Their daughter, Shehnaaz is a spoiled brat and likes both Paras and Sidharth Shukla.

However, she is confused between the two. Bhau and Rashami want their daughter to get married but they too can’t decide who will make a better groom between Sidharth and Paras. Therefore, they invite the duo with their families at their house. Paras and Sidharth have to impress Bhau and Rashami by performing a series of tasks assigned to them. The house is divided into two teams who will play the family members of Sidharth and Paras. Both the boys will try to win Rashami, Bhau and Shehnaaz’s hearts and the one who wins would become eligible for being the candidates for captaincy.

Sidharth and Asim have a discussion about the task and so does Vishal and Paras. Paras goes and talks to Rashami about the captaincy candidatures. All the housemates begin making strategies about the task. Shehnaaz tells Bhau that they will make Sidharth’s team win to which Bhau agrees. They make a plan to bash the other team because of whatever they have faced in the past. Paras and Mahira have a minor tiff with each other but it gets resolved after some time. Bhau and Shehnaaz talk to Rashami and try to bring her to their side.

The buzzer goes on and the task begins. Both the teams come in front of Bhau and Shehnaaz and greet them. They try to impress Shehnaaz one by one. She then asks certain questions to both the teams. She asks Sidharth’s team whether she is a ‘Paltu Master’ to which he denies and gives an apt explanation. She makes Paras’ team repeat after her that she isn’t a ‘Paltu Master’ multiple times. Paras then takes off his shirt and dances for Shehnaaz. Post that Himanshi and Shehnaaz dance together.

However, soon the task takes a serious turn when Asim goes to the kitchen to get fruits for Shehnaaz. Sidharth interrupts him and says, Shehnaaz has asked him to get her fruits. The fight gets extremely ugly and other housemates also get involved. They try to stop them but Sidharth keeps on pushing Asim. The fight goes to such an extent that Bigg Boss has to intervene in between. Their fight continues and the other housemates try to pacify them. Paras, Shehnaaz and Rashami have a discussion about the same.

Asim and Sidharth try to explain their own point of views to others. The two of them do not stop there and keep calling each other names. Arti, Shefali and Himanshi have a discussion about Sidharth and Asim’s fight, later on. Shehnaaz and Paras clear out certain things with each other including her problem with Mahira.

Bigg Boss season 13 was launched on September 29, 2019, and since day 1, it has been associated with drama and controversy.