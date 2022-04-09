It’s a big deal that AR Rahman sir has approved of Tiger Shroff’s singing, says Heropanti 2’s producer Sajid Nadiadwala

Tiger Shroff is not only set to stir up a conversation and headlines with his upcoming action thriller Heropanti 2 but is also lending his vocals to film under the guidance of legendary singer AR Rahman.

The young action hero has given his voice to the song ‘Miss Hairan’ for the film. Speaking about this transition, Heropanti 2’s producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, “It is a great feeling to have first launched Tiger as an actor and now as a singer. I knew he has been a singer and had been singing since his school days. It’s a big deal that AR Rahman sir has approved him.”

The leading daily asked Sajid if Tiger was the only preference to sing for a Rahman tune or did he give a test and was then finalized. To this Sajid replied, “Knowing Tiger, I am sure he must have given a test for his singing, too.” Tiger Shroff had made his singing debut in 2020 with a song named Unbelievable. Later in the year the star also released another track called Casanova which was lauded by the fans.

Tiger has been very vocal about his passion for singing. Once in 2016, during the launch of his music video Befikra along with Disha Patani, impromptu performed a few lines from the song on stage.

Currently, the release of Heropanti 2 is the talk of the town. Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to take us on an expedition. The music track of the film is given by A R Rahman.