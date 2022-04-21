Big B’s ‘Jhund’ to debut on OTT on May 6

The biographical sports drama ‘Jhund’, which stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, is set to debut on OTT on May 6.

The film directed by ‘Sairat fame Nagraj Manjule, is based on the life of Vijay Barse; a real-life hero and founder of Slum Soccer, an organization that works for the well-being and development of children from underprivileged backgrounds with an acumen to play football.

The film stars Ankush Gedam, Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru, and several other artists, and brings to the fore the life of a slum dweller and his struggle to achieve his dream.

Big B essays the role of Vijay Barse along with other actors in the film like Tanaji Galgunde, Sayli Patil, Vicky Kadian, Kishor Kadam, and Bharat Ganesh Puri in pivotal roles. The protagonist uses his life experience to make a way for himself and his community to break the social barriers. The film will be released on ZEE5.

Commenting about his film’s OTT premiere, director Nagraj Manjule shares, “‘Jhund’ has a strong narrative that is set to move the audiences! Amit Ji along with the kids literally put life in the characters – After receiving much love from the audiences, I am glad that now people will get to watch it over and over again with its digital release on ZEE5.”

The film’s producer Bhushan Kumar opines that “The tale of Jhund transcends boundaries.” He says, “A film that garnered a lot of applause and appreciation across the nation is all set to make its digital premiere on ZEE5. It’s such a great feeling to take Jhund a notch higher as a wider set of audience will witness this Nagraj Manjule’s gem not just in India but worldwide through this release.”

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa, and Manjule, ‘Jhund’ will exclusively stream on ZEE5 from May 6.