Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has heaped praise on the work done by filmmakers and artists, calling it “so awe-inspiring.”

The cine icon, who is currently being lauded for his impeccable performance as Ashwatthama in the latest release, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, took to his blog to share his thoughts.

“The dexterity of the work done by filmmakers, the performances of the artists, the work on the Production and presentation, all so awe-inspiring,” he wrote.

The thespian expressed that creativity has an unending life.

“Yes, inspiring be the right form, for there is so much to imbibe… creativity has an unending infinite value and life .. each day and hour is a learning graph… to observe to search to inhabit the creation and be in mode of its representation… ALL…”

The legendary star, who religiously meets his fans outside his home in Mumbai, also talked about how the love coming his way makes him emotional.

The icon shared some pictures from the gates of Jalsa, his home in Mumbai, where a sea of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

“The outpouring is so emotional… words fall short of expression on the presence of all that come to my humble home .. may all the goodness be within you all and may the grace of the Almighty ever be you,” he said.

On July 7, it was reported that ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which is directed by Nag Ashwin and set in the post-apocalyptic world of 2898 AD, is inching towards the Rs 1,000 crore mark globally.

Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.