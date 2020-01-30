The first look posters of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship are out.

Vicky Kaushal shared his first look on Instagram. In one poster, Vicky is seen screaming into the sky as several hands catch hold of his throat.

He captioned the poster, “The seas of fear. Tune back here exactly 24 hours from now, at 10am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot. #The HauntedShip.”

In another poster, a ghost seems to be holding on to Vicky’s neck as he extends his hand to catch hold of a toy. Vicky captioned his second look, “Look under the bed…fear awaits! Tune back here at 10am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot. #TheHauntedShip.”

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is the first part of the horror franchise produced by Dharma Productions.

The film series is Karan’s second encounter with horror after his anthology film for Netflix called Ghost Stories.

Apart from Vicky and Bhumi, the film also features Ashutosh Rana in a key role.

Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in the Udham Singh biopic and Meghna Gulzar’s biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The first look of the actor from the film created a lot of buzz among audiences.

Apart from that, he will also be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in Karan Johar’s massive period drama, Takht.

Meanwhile, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and is slated to release on 21 February 2020.