‘Bhoole Bisre Geet’ is India’s most popular radio show

In a new addition to NewsOnAir Ranking measurements, the ranking of most popular programmes on Vividh Bharati has also been featured. The 3 most popular Radio shows on the Vividh Bharati National channel are Bhoole Bisre Geet, Kuch Batien Kuch Geet and Vividh Bharati ki Rangoli

In the latest Rankings of top cities in India where All India Radio Live-streams on NewsOnAir App is most popular while Lucknow has entered top 10 for the first time, after displacing Patna from the list.

In major changes in rankings of top AIR Streams in India, FM Gold Delhi has registered significant growth jumping up from 9th to 6th rank, while Rainbow Kannada Kaamanbilu and FM Rainbow Delhi have slipped from 4th to 7th and from 7th to 10thspot respectively.

More than 240 Radio Services of All India Radio are live-streamed on NewsOnAir App, Prasar Bharati’s official App. These All India Radio Streams on NewsOnAir App have a large number of listeners not just in India, but globally, in more than 85 countries and 8000 cities across the globe.

These rankings are based on fortnightly data from July 16 to July 31, 2021.