Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Screening: Kiara, Kartik joined by many other actors

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Screening: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most awaited movies as it is the remake of the 2007 Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Part 1 earned lots of love from the audience as they appreciated the comic timing of the movie.

As the movie has released today, the screening was done yesterday night which was joined by actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, and Huma Qureshi.

Kartik opted for a grey t-shirt with denim pants. He completed his look with a denim jacket. The actor also happily posed with his family as they accompanied him on the big day. Kiara looked pretty in a pink outfit. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra exuded charm in all-black attire. Apart from them, Rajpal Yadav, Sunny Singh, and Sajid Khan also marked their presence at the event.

While screening the film one thing which catches everyone’s attention was the chemistry between Sid and Kiara amid breakup rumors. Both were seen hugging each other. Fans are very happy after this cute romantic moment as they get the hints that they are still together. Also, this incident took place one night before the release of the film, so is it somewhere related to the rating of the movie, well keeping everything aside, we hope they are still togther.

