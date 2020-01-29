Valentine’s Day is approaching. And, so are the bets on who to go out with or not, to enjoy the day of love in some way or the other. Whether or not you are trying to go on a fancy date, a party or something wild and not-to-be-mentioned, an evergreen plant that never goes out of fashion is the ‘movie on the couch’. You can do it alone or with a special one, the choice is yours. Here is a list of Bollywood films from the romantic cinema genre that might suit the taste of anybody who wishes to give it a try. There is a piece of classics, cult favourites, not-so-popular and mixed reviewed films that will make you laugh, cry, swoon and opt for couch-movie celebration for every festival of the year.

Jab We Met ( 2007)

This Shahid and Kareena pairing film was one of a kind and a cult favourite amongst Imtiaz Ali fans. A story of how a young businessman who is depressed finds his life-changing after meeting with a care-free young woman. Jab We Met is a must-stop for those seeking some adventure in the love game.

Namastey London (2007)

An Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif film that has aged so well that fans’ swear by it to be one of their most favoruites. A romcom drama set in Punjab and London traces the journey of a thoroughly brought up British woman and her subsequent arranged marriage to a man in India and what follows afterward…

Namastey London is for those who relish in the old-school love-chase of Bollywood.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani ( 2013)

A light-hearted romantic film that saw two batchmates from school accidentally meeting on a trekking trip and their romantic buildup thence. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was an instant hit and many college and school going kids associated with the narrative of the film and defended it to be one of a kind in the genre.

Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na ( 2008)

A quirky tale of two best friends finding each other’s love, this film was much appreciated for its realistic portrayal of the best-friend relation between a man and a woman, an engrossing storyline and the music.

Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na became a cult favourite over time and mostly always finds a mention in the best romcoms of Bollywood.

Love Aaj Kal ( 2009)

If intense is the mood of the day, go for this Imtiaz Ali film, which seriously explored the meaning of love in modern-day and age. A parallel film line runs across in the narrative of the film which traces a love story of the black-and-white era along with that of the modern times that featured Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

Hasee Toh Phasee ( 2014)

A quirky romantic story that begins on an off-beat track between Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra is considered to be one of the underrated romcoms of the last decade. An entertainer throughout, this film is for those who look for the uncanny in love.

2 States ( 2014)

A film adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s 2009 novel of the same name, is one step ahead as far as Valentine’s goes. In the Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor starrer, marriage is on the cards between the two, the only problem being their varied cultural and religious backgrounds.

2 States for those who are looking for some serious commitment goals.

Barfi! (2012)

Another Ranbir Kapoor film, Barfi! was a one-of-kind film that looked at love through a relationship between two differently-abled people. A funny, uncanny and poignant take on love, this Anurag Basu film was a critic favourite that year and received many accolades apart from also becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2012.