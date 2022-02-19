Beautiful B-town divas who are also a successful entrepreneur

Gone are the times when Bollywood was ruled by heroes only. Actors were given things to fly whereas actresses only had a limited time for their journey before they retired. Today with the abundance of talented actresses that are there in the industry, it comes as no surprise that they can wear more than one cap. Some of the A-listers today are extremely successful entrepreneurs too.

Here is a list of B-town divas who are successful entrepreneurs:

Maheep Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor is an entrepreneur and jewelry designer. She has also designed jewelry for many Bollywood movies. She founded Bandra 190, a luxury retails boutique, and she runs VIVA-LUXE, an online retailer for Asian designer wear. Her husband, Sanjay Kapoor, is an actor and film producer.

Shobha Kapoor

Shobha Kapoor is the Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms Limited and runs the production house with her daughter, Ekta Kapoor. She married Jeetendra, an actor, and a producer, in 1974.

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan is an interior designer and a film producer. She is famous for designing spaces for celebrities like Mukesh Ambani, Ralph Lauren, Karan Johar, and Sidharth Malhotra. She married Shah Rukh Khan in 1991, and the couple has three kids. Together, they established Red Chillies Entertainment in 2002.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna is a successful author, film producer, and columnist. She married Akshay Kumar, an actor, in 2001.

Seema Khan

Co-founder of Bandra 190, Seema Khan also has a clothing store in her name in Mumbai and Dubai. In 1998, Seema married Sohail Khan

Mana Shetty

Mana Shetty is a social activist, a designer, and a businesswoman. She owns R-House in Mumbai. She also started a real estate venture with her husband, Suniel Shetty.

Sunita Kapoor

She owns a jewelry line and has celebrities and royals listed in the list of her clients.

Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao co-founded the Paani Foundation, an NGO that aims to fight drought in Maharashtra. She was an assistant director in Lagaan and Swades. She married Aamir Khan in 2005, and the couple separated in July 2021.

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan has got an Art Associate degree in Interior Designing from a college in the U.S.A. In 2011, she collaborated with Gauri Khan to open India’s first interior fashion design store, The Charcoal Project.

Anushka Sharma

What is significant about her career is that she has been teamed with No 1 actors and production houses in her short career span. But, surprise, surprise, this flawless fragile beauty is the latest addition to the list of beauties, who have turned producers.

Anushka, who is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood, donned the producer’s hat for her maiden production ‘NH10’. And, small wonder, she has received rave reviews for her film.

Lara Dutta

Former Miss Universe, Lara Dutta is known in Bollywood for her strong and bold roles in films and has given hits like ‘No Entry’ and ‘Partner’. She started her production house Bheegi Basanti with husband and tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and produced ‘Chalo Dilli’, which was critically acclaimed. Her other business ventures are – a sari collection in collaboration with Chabbra 555 and a fitness DVD.

Sushmita Sen

A former Miss Universe, this Bengali beauty is an efficient businesswoman along with being a great actor and single mom to two daughters. She owns a jewelry retail store in Dubai and has a chain of hotels and spas under her company Sensazione.

She had also launched a production company called Tantra Entertainment a few years ago. She has plans to foray into production with ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’. Sushmita was also heading the Miss Universe franchise ‘I Am She’ which was taken over by Femina in 2014.