B’day greetings pour in from fans as Ram Charan turns 38

Ram Charan, one of the most popular and talented actors in the Telugu film industry, turned 38 on Monday.

Born in 1985 in Hyderabad, Ram Charan, son of famous actor and politician Chiranjeevi, started his career in the film industry in 2007 with the movie “Chirutha”. He then went on to star in numerous successful films like “Magadheera,” “Racha,” “Naayak,” “Yevadu,” and “Dhruva.” His performance in these movies earned him a huge fan following not just in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but all over the world.

Apart from being an actor, Ram Charan is a producer and entrepreneur. He has produced movies like “Khaidi No. 150”, “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy”, and “Acharya”. He also launched a production house called “Konidela Production Company” to promote new talent in the Telugu film industry.

Known for dedication, hard work, and commitment to his craft, Ram Charan is praised for his philanthropic activities and involvement in various charity events and initiatives. In 2017, he donated Rs. 2 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the victims of Cyclone Hudhud.

RRR star Ram Charan had a pre-birthday celebration on the sets of RC15. The actor received a grand welcome on the set with flowers being showered on him by the crew members and his loved ones as his followers have gone gaga since his movie RRR has bagged an Oscar award for the Best Original Song, Naatu Naatu. The actor is seen cutting cake with his co-star Kiara Advani and director S Shankar.

Taking to instagram, fans and colleagues of Mega Power Star wished him a happy birthday. Many celebrities from the film industry also wished him and praised him for his talent and contributions to the industry.