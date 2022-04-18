Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / ‘Bawaal’ FIRST LOOK Out: Varun Dhawan drives a Royal Enfield bike

‘Bawaal’ FIRST LOOK Out: Varun Dhawan drives a Royal Enfield bike

Recently, the makers of the upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ have shared a sneak peek of actor Varun Dhawan’s look from the sets in Lucknow and the fans are very excited after seeing this pic.

SNS | New Delhi | April 18, 2022 12:54 pm

Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan recently announced his upcoming film ‘Bawaal’. Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and is scheduled to hit screens on 7 April 2023.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ have shared a sneak peek of actor Varun Dhawan’s look from the sets in Lucknow and the fans are very excited after seeing this pic. In the first look, the actor sitting on a Royal Enfield bike looks dashing and ripped in the image, as he was clicked on the streets of Lucknow where the film is currently being shot.

Bawaal
Varun Dhawan.

 

Interestingly, the mega-canvas film will be shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including the city of Paris.

(with inputs from IANS)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor to star in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal'
'Street Dancer 3D' marks two years since its release thanks to Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan gets first jab of Covid vaccine