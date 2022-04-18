‘Bawaal’ FIRST LOOK Out: Varun Dhawan drives a Royal Enfield bike

Varun Dhawan recently announced his upcoming film ‘Bawaal’. Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and is scheduled to hit screens on 7 April 2023.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ have shared a sneak peek of actor Varun Dhawan’s look from the sets in Lucknow and the fans are very excited after seeing this pic. In the first look, the actor sitting on a Royal Enfield bike looks dashing and ripped in the image, as he was clicked on the streets of Lucknow where the film is currently being shot.

Interestingly, the mega-canvas film will be shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including the city of Paris.

(with inputs from IANS)