‘Bakra Qiston Pe’ fame comedian Umar Sharif passes away after prolonged illness

Regarded as one of the greatest comedians in the sub-continent, Umar Shareef, the renowned Pakistani actor, comedian, director, producer, and television personality, passed away in Germany after battling a long illness.

Shareef, 66, was on his way to the US via an air ambulance for advanced treatment of heart-related problems, sources said.

Dr Mohammad Faisal, the Ambassador of Pakistan in Germany, shared the news of Shareef’s death on his Twitter account.

“With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr. Umer Sharif has passed away. In #Germany. Our deepest condolences to hie family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way,” he tweeted.

Omar Shareef leaves behind a rich legacy of entertainment as far as Pakistan Television, films, and theatre are concerned.

He started his career as a stage actor in 1974 at the age of 14 and released his plays on audio cassettes for the first time in 1980.

His most famous works include Bakra Qiston Pe (Part 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5), Dulhan Main Lekar Jaonga, Salam Karachi, Meri Bhi To Eid Karade, Budha Ghar pe Hai among others.

He received the National Award for Best Director and Best Actor for the superhit film Mr 420 (1992) and was also the host of the hugely popular television act The Shareef Show (Geo TV).

