B-Town Celebs Hail BCCI’s Decision For Equal Pay

Bollywood celebrities took it to their social media accounts and appreciated  BCCI’s decision to equally pay the women cricketers, as they pay the men’s cricket team.

SNS | New Delhi | October 28, 2022 12:27 pm

(Twitter / @jayshah) B-Town Celebs Hail BCCI's Decision For Equal Pay

Jay Shah, the secretary to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), made the announcement on his official Twitter account, on Thursday.

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu took it to their Twitter handle and congratulated BCCI for this step

Diva’s Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma celebrated the news with a social media story

(Instagram / @priyankachopra)
(Instagram / @anushkasharma)

The ‘Anna’ of Bollywood, actor Suniel Shetty shared a post and captioned it as, “Kudos to the BCCI and everyone involved in this empowering and historic decision. This is and should be the face of new India “

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

The Indian Women’s Cricket Squad would receive the same match payments as the men’s team, according to BCCI Secretary Shah, who also emphasised the new fees for the contractual players.

(Inputs from ANI)

