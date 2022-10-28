B-Town Celebs Hail BCCI’s Decision For Equal Pay

Bollywood celebrities took it to their social media accounts and appreciated BCCI’s decision to equally pay the women cricketers, as they pay the men’s cricket team.

Jay Shah, the secretary to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), made the announcement on his official Twitter account, on Thursday.

I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket. pic.twitter.com/xJLn1hCAtl — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu took it to their Twitter handle and congratulated BCCI for this step

What a good front foot shot. Sports being such an equaliser ( in more ways than one ) hoping it will pave the way for others to follow. https://t.co/Ko1pZpWm8z — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2022

A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 27, 2022

Diva’s Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma celebrated the news with a social media story

The ‘Anna’ of Bollywood, actor Suniel Shetty shared a post and captioned it as, “Kudos to the BCCI and everyone involved in this empowering and historic decision. This is and should be the face of new India “

The Indian Women’s Cricket Squad would receive the same match payments as the men’s team, according to BCCI Secretary Shah, who also emphasised the new fees for the contractual players.

The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022

