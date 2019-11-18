Following the footsteps of his big brother, actor Aparshakti Khurrana entered the film industry a few years back. Now Aparshakti has proved his worth and reinstated the fact that he is here to stay. Today, the Stree actor is celebrating his 32 birthday.

On this occasion, he got the most special wish from his big brother Ayushmann Khurrana. The Bala star shared a throwback picture of Aparshakti, where he is seen mimic the veteran actor Raj Kapoor.

Alongside the childhood photograph, the actor posted a sweet note for his brother. He wrote, “Happy bday @aparshakti_khurana.You’re the world’s best brother. And I wanted to show this picture of yours to the world, where you are trying to mimic Raj Kapoor saab of Shri 420. (Mera joota hai jaapaani) (sic).”

Meanwhile, Aparshakti gave an equally heartwarming response to Ayushamann’s post. He wrote, “@ayushmannk Thank you so much Ayush bhaiyaaaaa. I must tell everyone that I was just trying to follow your footsteps. I saw Raj Kapoor Saab through your eyes. I was a little kid when I first saw you mimicking Raj Kapoor Saab, later I saw his films. Thanks for always unconditionally blessing me (sic).”

On the other hand, Tahira Kashyap also wished his sweet brother-in-law by posting a picture of herself along with the birthday boy. ‘ You are a whole lot of best things! Happy Birthday to the best bro-in-law (sic).”

She also shared two pictures of her children with their best ‘Chachu’.

Ayushmann and Aparshakti’s fans are looking forward to see this brothers’ ‘Jodi’ together on the big screen. Aparshakti, however, had a cameo in Ayushmann’s Bala but the two didn’t share screen in that scene.

On the work front, Aparshakti will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.