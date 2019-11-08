Dream Girl actor, Ayushmann Khurrana is all geared up for his upcoming film Bala, which is all set to hit theatres on Friday. The movie also casts Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

Currently, Ayushmann is busy shooting for his next film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, for which he is in Varanasi nowadays. The Badhaai Ho actor is an active social media user and has been sharing a lot of stuff and glimpses from Varanasi in his stories. He keeps on engaging his fans by sharing different stuff on social media.

On Friday, the actor shared a cute picture from the sets of his next film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

In the photograph, two ladies can be seen together on the floor. One lady is sitting on the floor with her face covered and the other one lying on her lap. Alongside the picture, Ayushmann wrote, Welcome the winters of North. Night shift is over. Look at these cuties. #SMZS, with a location, marked as Varanasi, on the picture.

November is already here and it seems like so is winter. Another monochrome picture was also posted by Ayushmann in which he was all dressed up wearing a cap and taking a mirror selfie. He captioned the picture as ‘Chalo Delhi’, which seems like after Varanasi, the actor is heading towards Delhi.

Besides Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann will also be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan.