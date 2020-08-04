Actor Ayushmann Khurrana always prefers leaving an important social message through every character he plays. This Raksha Bandhan he wishes for equality and inclusivity for all women.

Ayushmann, who always plays roles with social impact shares that he wants to see real change in society for women and called for everyone to champion women’s empowerment through a new poem he has penned.

The actor wants India to become a country where women don’t need to depend on men for protection or care, he believes this can only be possible if women are treated equally in society.

As Rakhi is a festival that celebrates the bond between siblings, a promise that a brother must always protect his sister, he hopes that as a custom this belief would change and become a symbol of progressiveness. He took to Instagram to share his poem, which reads his thoughts that all Indians should actively work towards a progressive society in which a girl does not have to depend on her brother for her protection or to feel safe in public.

Veteran actress Neena Gupta, along with many others appreciated his thoughts, commented saying: “Waah sahi kaha (well said).”

On the work front, Ayushmann will be seen playing a cross-functional athlete in an upcoming film directed by Abhishek Kapoor.