Much awaited Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Beast’ trailer is here

‘Beast trailer is finally here and it has made the crowd go crazy with its power-packed story. Written and directed by Nelson Dilpkumar, the action-thriller features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The film will make its entry into the theaters on April 13.

The trailer introduces Vijay as the “best and the most notorious spy” Veera Raghavan who is out to save people stuck at Chennai’s East Coast Mall from hijackers. He is described as “meaner, leaner, and stronger” in the trailer. He swiftly wields the gun and kills with a sword. We get a brief glimpse of Pooja Hegde, who is scared of Vijay’s character.

Pooja Hegde plays one of the captives in her next. The video has some impactful action sequences. It seems like Vijay is headed to deliver another masala entertainer. With the Beast Mode on, fans cannot wait for 13 April to witness this action flick on the big screens.

