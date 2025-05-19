Avneet Kaur gets a lovely compliment from gentleman Tom Cruise

Actress Avneet Kaur received a lovely compliment from gentleman Tom Cruise as she attended the premiere of “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” in London.

In a video dropped by Avneet on her IG, she was seen asking the Hollywood heartthrob, “How are you?

Cruise said, “Great! Very nice to see you.” Admiring the actress’s look, he added, “So elegant, so elegant.”

Avneet also congratulated Cruise on the premiere of “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”. “Congratulations on the amazing premiere, well deserved,” she said.

Cruise replied to this with a “Thank you… thank you”.

Previously, Cruise agreed to take Avneet if he makes a Bollywood kind of film.

Avneet dropped a video on social media in which Cruise is seen talking about his love for India, and Bollywood.

He was heard saying, “I love Bollywood films, you know, when you’re seeing the skill that it takes to do what you all do, that you naturally do. I love that you’re in this drama or comedy and suddenly it breaks out in song. I love it.”

“It’s something that, you know, I grew up with and I love musicals, I love dramas. Your culture in that way is something that I would like to be able to do. It’s on my list of kinds of films to make,” Cruise said.

“And I would love to be a part of it,” Avneet responded.

Giving a nod, Cruise said, “Yeah, good. Yeah, it’s good. That would be awesome. That would be amazing.”

Furthermore, Avneet shared a post of her and Cruise greeting one another with a graceful Namaste.

“Namaste mere aur Mr Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko. Great to see you again @tomcruise @missionimpossible,” she penned the caption.

‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ was released in cinema halls on May 17, releasing first in India.