‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ offers exclusive Cannes sneak peek

The glitz and glamour of Indian cinema take center stage at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where the 77th edition kicked off today. Amidst the flurry of talent and anticipation, a special sneak peek awaits visitors at the Bharat Pavilion.

The spotlight falls on “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha,” an upcoming film featuring powerhouse talents Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Producer Shreyans Hirawat of NH Studioz expressed excitement about offering an exclusive glimpse of the movie on May 17. Directed by the acclaimed Neeraj Pandey, the film promises a poignant journey through 23 years of love, exploring the depths of mature relationships and unwavering commitment.

Originally slated for an April release, the romantic drama now sets its sights on captivating audiences on July 5, with stellar performances by Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari. Adding to the allure is the enchanting soundtrack crafted by the renowned music maestro M. M Kreem.

India’s presence at Cannes takes a monumental leap with the introduction of ‘Bharat Parv,’ a platform showcasing the nation’s creative prowess to global delegates. Representatives from central and state governments, alongside industry stalwarts, converge to highlight India’s vibrant creative economy through a series of initiatives.

Amidst the festivities, anticipation brews for the unveiling of the official poster and trailer of the 55th India International Film Festival, slated for November 20 to 28 in Goa. These moments of cinematic splendor will unfold at the Bharat Pavilion, where India’s film community converges to engage in diverse activities.

The inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion on May 15 marks a momentous occasion, graced by the presence of eminent celebrities and dignitaries. As the world turns its gaze towards Cannes, India stands poised to dazzle with its rich tapestry of stories and creative fervor, underscoring its indelible mark on the global cinematic landscape.