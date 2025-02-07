Arrest warrant issued against Sonu Sood over fraud case

On Thursday, a Ludhiana court issued an arrest warrant against actor Sonu Sood in connection with an alleged fraud case. Ludhiana Judicial Magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur issued the warrant after the skipped testimony in the case.

The court issued the summons to Sonu Sood in connection with a case filed by Ludhiana lawyer, Rajesh Khanna. He accused one Mohit Shukla of defrauding him of Rs 10 lakh. Advocate Khanna alleged that Shukla lured him to invest in a fake Rijika coin. Meanwhile, the actor had to testify in the matter.

The court issued repeated summonses to the ‘Fateh’ actor, who did not pay any heed to them. This prompted the court to issue an arrest warrant. It sent the warrant to Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai’s Andheri West. It directs them to arrest the actor and present him in court.

As per the magistrate’s court order, “Sonu Sood, has been duly served with summon(s) or warrant(s) but he/she has failed to attend. (Absconds and keeps out of the way for the purpose of avoiding service of a summon(s) or warrant(s)). You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring the said Sonu Sood before the Court.”

The order further reads, “You are hereby directed to return this warrant on or before 10-02-2025 with an endorsement certifying the day on and the manner in which it has been executed, or the reason why it has not been executed.”

The next hearing of the case is going to take place on February 10.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu’s directorial ‘Fateh’ focuses on an ex-special ops operative, who spirals into the depths of a cybercrime syndicate. He uncovers the dark forces that threaten to fracture countless lives. This happens after a young woman is duped in a dangerous scam. Moreover, in the film, Sonu Sood embarks on a ‘John Wick’-like rampage with the death toll reaching new stats every moment. Apart from Sood, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.