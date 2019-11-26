Film promotions are hectic. Many Bollywood celebrities have time and again reiterated the statement. But, it looks like Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are redefining promotions of their upcoming film Panipat.

After makers launched two songs from the Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama and gained much appreciation for its music and trailer; actors of the film began their promotional tour to keep the excitement around the film buzzing.

Arjun Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of himself alongside Kriti on Juhu Beach, Mumbai.

In the picture, Arjun is seen on his knees giving candy floss to Kriti. While Arjun is dressed in an all-black-grey velvet tracksuit, Kriti sports an all-white ensemble.

Arjun captioned the picture, “In this digital time of Candy Crush, we can all do with a bit of the outdoors & Candy Floss too… @kritisanon#panipatpromotions.”

Kriti also shared her look on her official Instagram handle with a caption that aptly defined her outlook: “B O H E M I A N R O M A N C E.”

Kriti also shared an adorable picture with Arjun and captioned it, “#Panipat #PromotionsKePathPe Day2! @arjunkapoor.”

Panipat will chronicle the Third Battle of Panipat between the Afghan King Ahmad Shah Abdali and Maratha Peshwas led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

It also features Sanjay Dutt, Padmini Kohlapure, Zeenat Aman, Kunal Kapoor among others.

Panipat is slated to release on 6 December 2019 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh.