Ariana Grande teases next single with studio sneak peek

Ariana Grande is stirring up excitement among her fans as she offers them an exclusive sneak peek into her creative process for her upcoming single. The 30-year-old pop sensation recently delighted her followers with a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of her smash hit ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)’, which soared to the top of the charts in March.

Taking to her Instagram, Grande shared raw footage of herself and collaborator Max Martin in the studio, crafting the melodic magic that would become the bridge of the beloved track. In the black-and-white clip, fans got to witness the magic as the song gradually took shape.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude, Grande thanked her fans for the overwhelming love they’ve shown for ‘We Can’t Be Friends’, a track that holds a special place in her heart. The song serves as the second single from her seventh album, ‘Eternal Sunshine’, which made a grand entrance at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

With her lead single ‘Yes, And?’ already making waves since its debut in January, Ariana Grande continues to dazzle audiences with her signature style. And the excitement doesn’t stop there – Grande dropped a tantalizing hint about her next single from ‘Eternal Sunshine’, acknowledging the eager anticipation of her fans while assuring them that she’s hard at work to deliver another chart-topper.

The anticipation isn’t just among her fans – Grande’s family and collaborators are equally thrilled. Her mother, Joan Grande, and brother, Frankie, joined the chorus of praise in the comments section, showering her with love and support. Songwriter Ilya Salmanzadeh, who co-wrote ‘We Can’t Be Friends’, described the recording process as “magic in the making”, underlining the special bond shared between him and Grande.

As fans eagerly await the release of Grande’s next single, one thing is certain – with her unparalleled talent and dedication to her craft, she’s bound to keep the hits coming and continue her reign as one of pop music’s brightest stars.