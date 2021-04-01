No one, literally no one knows why the day is celebrated, and where it originated. All we know is that it is celebrated on April 1 each year, celebrated by millions of people from many centuries, however, its origin is still a mystery. It’s an official day to set harmless pranks on your colleagues and loved ones.

Traditionally it has been celebrated by playing jokes, hoaxes, pranks, and these days we share tailored memes or WhatsApp message pranks. Often after the end of the clue, the prank jokesters shout “APRIL FOOL” at the recipient.

In India, we have a famous Bollywood movie, April Fool, which features a romantic lyrical song sung by the legend Mahommab Rafi, “April Fool Banaya Toh Unko Gussa Aaya”. That literally means ‘April fools made them angry’.

Except for Odessa in Ukraine, April fool’s day is not a public holiday in any country where the first of April is an official city holiday.

Well, it’s one of the lightest days of the year, it gives rise to some of the funniest and wittiest posts on social media that a few we are sharing here.