Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated the New Year’s eve with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhwan and Natasha Dalal in Switzerland.

The 31-year-old shared a picture on Instagram with a caption that said “Happy New Year.” The photograph featured the three pairs in party outfits.

Anushka and Virat also recorded “early new year wishes” for their fans through a video.

In the video, the Indian skipper says, “We are at this beautiful glacier and we thought we should record early new year wishes for you all.”

“I hope you had a lovely 2019 and I pray you have an even better 2020. Here’s wishing you all a very happy new year from both of us,” Anushka chimed in while Virat concluded with, “Happy new year year. Lots of love.”

Apart from the love that the couple sent out to the world, Virat-Anushka also indulged in some PDA on social media.

While Virat shared a picture of himself and credited his “best photographer” wife for it, Anushka shared a couple of photos of herself eating and launghing simultaneously which she captioned, “Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh ! My husband has figured it out.”

Virat also shared a snip of candid Anushka on his Instagram story and wrote, “How can I not love this cute thing”.

He also shared a photograph with his wife all decked up for 2020 and captioned it, “On point for 2020.”

