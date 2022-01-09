Anushka is all set to play Jhulan Goswami in her biopic ‘Chakda Xpress’

Actor Anushka Sharma is all set to treat her fans in her new avatar.

She has been missing from the silver screen ever since her last release with Shah Rukh Khan tanked at the Box Office. While her fans have been waiting to see her back on the screen, the actress kept away from movies for all of 2019. However, it looks like she is finally ready for a film. Anushka has reportedly been signed for a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka Sharma is returning to acting after three years with the upcoming film ‘Chakda Xpress’.

The film is directed by Prosit Roy and will stream on Netflix. The movie traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket. It will also shed light on the time the Indian women’s cricket team, which is world-famous today, had to face relative obscurity compared to the men’s team.

The teaser of the movie was released on 6 January 2022 by Anushka Sharma on her official Instagram account.

The short clip shows the members of the Indian women’s team affixing tapes on the back of the jerseys to cover the names of the men’s cricket team members, indicating that the women players didn’t even have their jerseys at the time. Then, they write their names on the blank tapes before taking them to the field.

Sharma, who plays Goswami, then breaks the fourth wall to address viewers.

“If the jersey doesn’t carry your name…how will you have a fan following? But don’t worry, today we have put our name on the jersey, tomorrow you will know who we are,” she says in character.

In the clip, Sharma speaks in Hindi with a Bengali accent.

Pictures of Anushka walking with Jhulan at Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata have also been making rounds on the internet.

In the pictures, Anushka is seen wearing the older jersey of the Indian cricket team while Jhulan sports a blue jacket and denim.

In terms of work,’ Chakda Xpress’ is the second Netflix film for Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz after Bulbbul (2020). Sharma has also produced Paatal Lok. She is also producing Qala, which marks the Bollywood debut of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil.