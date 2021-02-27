Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday posted a Tweet expressing his happiness and gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wrote a letter to him praising his book “Your Best Day Is Today”.

His tweet read, “Hon. PM @narendramodi ji ! Thank you for this beautiful & encouraging letter about my book #YourBestDayIsToday. I feel honoured & humbled! You are really an inspirational leader! May you continue to lead us for years. My mother her sends blessings! Your letter is my treasure!”

Kher also shared the letter signed by PM Modi who sent the letter after reading his book.

Describing his book “Your Best Day Is Today”, the actor said that his book is an attempt to reach out to everyone and share common experiences describing his book as a journey of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs, and the strength of positive thinking.