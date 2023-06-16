Anticipated Box office collection of ‘Adipurush’

The most anticipated film of the year ‘Adipurush’ has released today. The film is an interpretation of an epic mythological tale Ramayana. This film is written and directed by Om Raut. Starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana this film is the new talk of the town. The high-budget film is getting mixed reviews from both critics as well as audiences.

Although the film is publicised for both good and bad reasons, according to recent reports it is smashing all the box office records. Trade pundits are expecting the film to earn 80 to 85 crore at the end of the day, leaving Shahrukh Khan’s blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ behind which earned 57 crore on the first day of its release.

The film has been released on 4000 screens in Hindi and 62,000 screens worldwide in other languages. The film is made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore. Subsequently, its advance bookings opened on Sunday, and the film earned Rs 12 crore from pre-bookings which is a decent amount.

These box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources and have not been independently verified the final collection numbers are yet to come soon.