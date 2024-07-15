Anshul Garg: From restaurants to global music sensation

The journey of Anshul Garg from the world of hospitality to becoming a powerhouse in global music is nothing short of remarkable. Unlike many in the industry, Anshul didn’t come from a music background—his father is a builder and his mother a homemaker, with his sister and brother-in-law making waves in fashion and education respectively.

After graduating, Anshul’s path diverged from his father’s plans for an MBA in London. Instead, he followed his passion for hospitality and co-founded the successful Delhi restaurant, Kinbuk 2, in 2015. It was here, through chance encounters and networking, that Anshul’s foray into the music scene began.

Regular customer Neha Kakkar, a prominent singer, played a pivotal role. Their rapport led to Anshul meeting Tony Kakkar at Neha’s birthday party in 2016. This meeting sparked the idea for Desi Music Factory (DMF), their first venture into the music business. Their debut song, “Akhiyaan,” featuring Neha, Tony, and Bohemia, was an instant hit, setting the stage for DMF’s rapid ascent.

Buoyed by DMF’s success, Anshul launched Play DMF, focusing on international collaborations to fuse global flavors with Indian music. This move paid off handsomely with hits like “Guli Mata,” featuring Moroccan star Saad Lamjarred and Shreya Ghoshal, and “Yimmy Yimmy,” a collaboration with French artist Tayc.

Anshul’s recent partnership with Arabic artist Dystinct on “Zaalima” marks his third consecutive global hit, solidifying his reputation as a catalyst for Indian music’s international presence. His upcoming collaboration with Selena Gomez promises to further elevate his influence on the global stage.

Anshul Garg’s meteoric rise underscores his unique ability to blend entrepreneurial acumen with a deep passion for music, reshaping the landscape of Indian music on a global scale. With each new project, Anshul continues to push boundaries and redefine what’s possible in the industry, cementing his legacy as a visionary and trailblazer in the world of music.