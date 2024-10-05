Ananya Panday quips about getting cheated on ‘so much’

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has made shocking yet hilarious revelations about her relationship and said that she does not know why she gets cheated on so much.

In a video shared by streaming giant Netflix, Ananya, who reportedly parted ways with actor Aditya Roy Kapur in March, was speaking about how she got cheated on by an ex boyfriend from her school days.

The actress said: So, in school my second boyfriend said he cheated on me. He went for a football camp or something and when he came back everyone was like ‘Oh, he kissed some chick’.”

The actress said that she confronted him and had a showdown in school.

“I was really upset and then I confronted him in school and full showdown and I was like you suck and all of that stuff. Then we broke up.”

The shocking revelation came later in the form of a message on her phone.

“Then later in the day he BBM’d me and he was like ‘oh I didn’t actually cheat on you but I wanted to break up with you so I made up that fact that I cheated on you and I am like what is worse? Both are bad.”

The 25-year-old actress said she doesn’t understand why she constantly gets cheated on.

“My cheating story.. I mean cheating happened to me were very weird stories because the second time someone cheated on me… I don’t know why I get cheated on so much but when…”

Ananya was in conversation with comedian Raunaq Rajani, who said that probably her boyfriends would be scared of “Aakhri Pasta” – Ananya’s father Chunky Panday.

To which she said: “No, he is so harmless… he is always like Ya, I-am a joking.”

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in the thriller “CTRL” directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film also stars Vihaan Samat. The film tells the tale of Nella and Joe, a perfect influencer couple. But when he cheats on her, she turns to an AI app to erase him from her life.