Ananya Panday juggles between Kho Gaye Hum Kahan shoot and dub for Liger!

Ananya Panday emerging as a young talent of Bollywood who has been winning herself rave reviews for a mature, and surprising performance in her latest, Gehraiyaan, post which she has been juggling 2 projects simultaneously.

Ananya is the youngest actress to have bagged a Pan-India film with Liger, where she will be starring opposite south superstar, Vijay Deverakonda. The film will also feature international boxing legend, Mike Tyson.

Besides Liger, the young actress also has Excel Entertainment’s coming of age film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will be seen with her Gehraiyaan co-star, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and also Adarsh Gourav.

As per a source, “Ananya only recently started shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and has a months-long schedule in front of her. The team had been doing a lot of preps and workshops before the shoot started. On any single day she gets off from the shoot, she uses it to dub for Liger or sometimes even on the same days when possible.”

The source adds, “All this is happening simultaneously with preps ongoing for her performance at an upcoming award function. She is very dedicated when it comes to her work that way and always prioritises it.”