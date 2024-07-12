Anant-Radhika wedding kicks off with Saafa ceremony

In a traditional moment captured on video, groom Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries’ chairman Mukesh Ambani, was seen dressed to impress in a regal sherwani adorned with a striking red saafa. This traditional turban, a symbol of honor and respect in Indian weddings, was lovingly tied by his family members. The sight of Anant in his wedding attire, complete with stylish sneakers, offered a blend of tradition and contemporary fashion that set the tone for the day’s events.

The video also showcased Anant’s close family, including his siblings Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and their spouses Shloka Mehta and Nita Ambani, coming together for this significant moment. Their presence underscored the familial bonds and shared joy that mark this special occasion.

What truly stood out during this ceremony was the choice of music that accompanied the saafa-tying ritual. The melodies, carefully selected to reflect the rich cultural heritage of India, added a melodious backdrop to the heartfelt proceedings.

Advertisement

The grandeur of the occasion is reflected in the wedding’s overall theme, “An Ode to Varanasi.” This theme pays tribute to the ancient city’s storied past and spiritual significance. The decor at the Jio World Convention Centre captures the essence of Varanasi’s sacred ghats, its vibrant arts scene, and its famed culinary delights.

Guests are being treated to a sensory journey through Varanasi, with a carefully curated selection of Banarasi street foods and delicacies. The menu features an array of local favorites, including spicy chaat, rich mithai (sweets), refreshing lassi, and traditional chai. Attendees can also savor khari biscuits, enjoy paan, and explore mukhwas, which are all integral to Varanasi’s culinary landscape. This culinary experience aims to bring a piece of the ancient city’s street food culture to Mumbai, ensuring that every guest can partake in this feast for the senses.

In addition to the food, the wedding’s decor and event planning have been meticulously designed to evoke the feeling of strolling through the historic streets of Banaras, from the intricate craftsmanship on display to the ambient atmosphere created for the celebrations.

Looking ahead, the wedding festivities will continue over the next two days. On July 13, the families will celebrate with a traditional “Shubh Aashirwad” ceremony, a time for blessings and well-wishes for the newlyweds. This will be followed by the grand finale, the Mangal Utsav wedding reception on July 14, where the joy and celebration will reach new heights.