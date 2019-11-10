Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan whose health has been a cause of concern for fans lately, shared a feel-good picture that will make all forget their worries. The megastar shared that he had some “personal” discussion with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri on Diwali.

The Bachchans host a grand Diwali party every year to celebrate the festival of lights.

Amitabh Bachchan’s extended family and almost of all of Bollywood is invited.

Like every year, this time too, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan adorned the guest list.

The Piku actor took to Instagram to share a picture with SRK and Gauri in which he is seen talking to them about something.

He captioned the image: “SHAHRUKH Gauri and the self in some serious discussions at Diwali…personal obviously…”.

If it is a business venture or a film collaboration,

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have featured together in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Mohabbatein among others.

Shah Rukh Khan recently produced the Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala starrer Netflix show Bard of Blood that has been winning hearts across the audience spectrum throughout the world.

SRK’s last release was Aanand L Rai’s Zero(2018) alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma which failed to do the required business at the box office.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan has been on a heath-concern notice from his doctors, updates of which he posts on his official blog time and again.

His list of upcoming films include Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo and Chehre among others.