Amitabh Bachchan Shares Teaser Of ‘She’s On Fire’ Song Then Deletes It

Amitabh Bachchan had shared the teaser of a song from Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’ on his social media handle but for reasons unknown, deleted it later.

Big B shared the post on Instagram and wrote, “All the best,” followed by a thumbs-up emoji. He had also tagged Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and other team members in his post.

The song ‘She’s on Fire’ from ‘Dhaakad’ will release today. The same teaser was shared by Kangana on her Instagram handle. He had captioned the post, ‘Fire so fierce and devastating, even the fire brigade can’t put it out. He’s furious. Will sing tomorrow on SRE Music See link in bio. #Dhaakad is releasing on 20th May 2022.’

Sharing her experience of shooting for the song, Kangana said in a statement, “I had a blast shooting for the song as I love the way Badshah prepares them. They are full of life and the tempo you love. She shows off Agent Agni in On Fire. Shakti, how is she on this mission and no one can stop her from achieving her goal.”