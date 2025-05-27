American Music Awards 2025: Jennifer Lopez sets stage ablaze with bold comeback

The 2025 American Music Awards got off to a spectacular start when host and artist Jennifer Lopez took the stage.

In a gorgeous sheer bodysuit, Lopez, 55, dazzled the crowd with her opening piece, a medley of popular tunes.

During her performance of Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things”, Lopez shared steamy kisses with two of her dancers, raising eyebrows and generating buzz.

The evening’s high point was the seductive performance, which displayed Lopez’s distinct charisma and style.

Lopez disclosed that she had spent weeks honing her performance in preparation for the big night. “I’ve been rehearsing for a couple of weeks on the number, “So I’m excited about that.”she told.

Lopez was committed to giving an unforgettable performance even though she suffered a facial injury during practice. Lopez, who postponed her 2024 tour to prioritize her family, said she was thrilled to resume performing. “This will be my first big television performance in a while since I took last year off, “This is kind of like getting back into my performance mode.” she said.

With appearances from Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Benson Boone, Gloria Estefan, Lainey Wilson, and Renee Rapp, the 2025 American Music Awards have an outstanding schedule. Additionally, Janet Jackson and Rod Stewart are honored at the gala, which is presented by Machine Gun Kelly, Cara Delevingne, Shaboozey, and Dylan Efron