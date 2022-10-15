Allu Arjun shares his reason to celebrate, with his fans

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun shares his achievements with his fans over social media. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared all the six titles he won this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

He captioned the post as, “Special Celebrations #ALLUFAMILY”

Allu Arjun won Filmfare Award South and SIIMA Award for Best Actor, amid his outstanding work in director Sukumar’s film ‘Pushpa’.

For his remarkable contribution to the Indian Cinema, he was also honored with the title of CNN’s Indian of the Year.

Allu Arjun’s father and film producer Allu Aravind received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Filmfare Awards South.

On the occasion of Allu Arjun’s grandfather and Allu Aravind’s father, late Telugu actor Allu Ramalingaiah’s 99th birth anniversary, the Allu family published a book based on the late actor’s life. The family also inaugurated the ‘Allu Studios’ on the same day.

On work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and has begun the shooting of ‘Pushpa 2’ and the first installment did extremely well at the box office and earned the film over Rs 300 crores worldwide and actor a massive fan following in Bollywood as well.

Recently, actor Allu Arjun represented India in the India day parade in New York, as the grand Marshall, on 21 August 2022.

(Inputs from ANI)