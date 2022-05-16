All about Kartik Aryan

Kartik Aaryan (Kartik Tiwari) is Famously Known as Bollywood Actor, Model , Engineer and Dancer, Kartik Aaryan is Self Made Actor in Bollywood, He Achieve every thing by himself. Kartik Aaryan is Famous for his Movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) ,Sonu K Sweety Ki Titu (2018),Lukka Chuppi (2019). Here’s everything about Kartik Aaryan
Personal Information
Real Name – Kartik Tiwari
Nick Name/Other Name – Kartik Aaryan ,Koki
Birth Date – 22 November 1990
Birth Place – Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India
Resident Place – Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality – Indian
Profession – Actor, Model ,Dancer
Marital Status – Unmarried
Religion – Hinduism
Zodiac sign – Scorpio
Physical Appearance
Height – 6.0 feet
Weight – 86 kg
Biceps -15 inches
Chest – 39 Inches
Waist – 35
Eye Colour – Dark Brown
Hair Colour – Black
Skin Colour – Fair
Family
Father’s Name – Manish Tiwari (Nutritionist)
Mother’s Name – Pragti Tiwari (Doctor)
Sister’s Name – Kritika Tiwari ( One Sister )
Favourite things
Favourite colour – Black , Yellow , White
Favourite place – London , Varanasi , Gwalior , Bangkok
Favourite Actor – Sharukh Khan , Akshay Kumar , Amitabh
Favourite Actress – Katrina Kaif , Kareena Kapoor Khan
Favourite Activity – Party with friends , Photo Shooting
Favourite food – Panneer TikKa , Chole Batture
Hobbies – Watching Comedy Show , Travelling , Play Games
Favourite Movie – Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), Dil wale Dulhania Le Jayange (1995), De Dana Dan (2009), Baazigar (1993)
Some facts about Kartic Aaryan
1. Kartik Aaryan wanted to be in the National Aeronautics and Space Agency, if not in Bollywood. Aaryan wanted to become a scientist.
2. Kartik once was lost in Delhi’s Karol Bagh market at the age of four and was found after a critical search ride of four hours
3.There are many speculations whether the Kartic is dating anyone. Though rumours have linked him to his co stars Nushrat Bharucha and Ananya Pandey, Aaryan’s love interest seems to be a mystery woman. Aaryan is allegedly dating Canadian model Dimple Sharma.