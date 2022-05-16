All about Kartik Aryan

Kartik Aaryan (Kartik Tiwari) is Famously Known as Bollywood Actor, Model , Engineer and Dancer, Kartik Aaryan is Self Made Actor in Bollywood, He Achieve every thing by himself. Kartik Aaryan is Famous for his Movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) ,Sonu K Sweety Ki Titu (2018),Lukka Chuppi (2019). Here’s everything about Kartik Aaryan

Personal Information

Real Name – Kartik Tiwari

Nick Name/Other Name – Kartik Aaryan ,Koki

Birth Date – 22 November 1990

Birth Place – Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India

Resident Place – Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Nationality – Indian

Profession – Actor, Model ,Dancer

Marital Status – Unmarried

Religion – Hinduism

Zodiac sign – Scorpio

Physical Appearance

Height – 6.0 feet

Weight – 86 kg

Biceps -15 inches

Chest – 39 Inches

Waist – 35

Eye Colour – Dark Brown

Hair Colour – Black

Skin Colour – Fair

Family

Father’s Name – Manish Tiwari (Nutritionist)

Mother’s Name – Pragti Tiwari (Doctor)

Sister’s Name – Kritika Tiwari ( One Sister )

Favourite things

Favourite colour – Black , Yellow , White

Favourite place – London , Varanasi , Gwalior , Bangkok

Favourite Actor – Sharukh Khan , Akshay Kumar , Amitabh

Favourite Actress – Katrina Kaif , Kareena Kapoor Khan

Favourite Activity – Party with friends , Photo Shooting

Favourite food – Panneer TikKa , Chole Batture

Hobbies – Watching Comedy Show , Travelling , Play Games

Favourite Movie – Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), Dil wale Dulhania Le Jayange (1995), De Dana Dan (2009), Baazigar (1993)

Some facts about Kartic Aaryan

1. Kartik Aaryan wanted to be in the National Aeronautics and Space Agency, if not in Bollywood. Aaryan wanted to become a scientist.

2. Kartik once was lost in Delhi’s Karol Bagh market at the age of four and was found after a critical search ride of four hours

3.There are many speculations whether the Kartic is dating anyone. Though rumours have linked him to his co stars Nushrat Bharucha and Ananya Pandey, Aaryan’s love interest seems to be a mystery woman. Aaryan is allegedly dating Canadian model Dimple Sharma.