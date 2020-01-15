The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi have finally dropped the first look posters of Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt shared the first look on her official Instagram account and wrote, “Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is based on a sex worker in Mumbai and her eventual progression to become a matriarch mafia queen of the city.

In one poster, Alia is seen in a never-seen-before look wearing a blouse and skirt, seated against a sea-green wall with her elbow resting on a table that has a small rifle atop it.

Her hair is pleated in two braids with ribbons. She wears small balis( earrings) and a big bindi.

In another poster, which is vintage-tinged and black and white, a close up of Alia is seen looking into the camera. Her dark kohl-rimmed eyes with a nose ring and a big red bindi compliment the tonality of the intensity of her look.

The poster also bears a tagline that read, “Mafia Queen.”

Aia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be collaborating for the first time with the upcoming film.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a section of Hussain Saidi’s book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.

Ajay Devgn will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in the film. He will play a mobster who falls in love with her while teaching her the tricks of the trade, an NDTV report stated.

Produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada under their respective banners Bhansali Productions and Pen India Limited, Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on 11 September 2020.