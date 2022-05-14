Alia Bhatt shares cute pictures with husband Ranbir Kapoor, celebrates one month of marriage

It’s one month anniversary of love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. On Saturday, actor Alia Bhatt shared a series of lovely photos with their husband Ranbir Kapoor on her social media account. The series shared by Alia is from their mehndi function and a post-wedding party. Alia and Ranbir had been dating for over 5 years and will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Fans and admirers once again expressed their love for the couple’s candid photos, as evidenced by the abundance of heart emoticons in the comment section, which includes Alia’s mother, actor Soni Razdan, and Varun Sharma.

On April 14, Alia married Ranbir Kapoor. Only close friends and family were invited to their wedding. The couple married at Ranbir’s Mumbai home.

Whereas, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy film ‘Brahmastra’. She will work with Karan Johar again in his upcoming film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which also stars Ranveer Singh. In addition, Bhatt will star in the Netflix spy picture ‘Heart of Stone’ starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, and also alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

-With inputs from ANI.