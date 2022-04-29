Alia Bhatt only Indian to rank in the top 5 actor Influencers on Insta

After her recent wedding to Ranbir Kapoor, earlier this month, Alia Bhatt’s popularity is on a rise. The Bhramastra actress recently made it to the list of the Top 5 Cinema and Actor/Actresses on Instagram. She is also the only Indian and Asian to feature on the list.

According to a recent report by Influencer Marketing Hub, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt ranked in sixth place with a whopping 64 Million followers and an engagement rate of 3.57%. She ranks sixth after Zendaya and Tom Holland, who came in first and second place respectively, followed by Dwayne Johnson, BTS member J-Hope, and Will Smith. Jennifer Lopez then comes in seventh place after Bhatt, followed by Ester, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr.

Alia surpassed JLo, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr. who stood at consecutive seventh, ninth anThe actor who recently got rave reviews for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi was ahead of her Bollywood colleagues Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Sharddha Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandana, ranked at 13th, 14th, 18th, and 19th positions, respectively. As reported by Influencer Marketing Hub, Alia has over 64 million followers with an engagement rate of 3.57 percent and an “authentic engagement” of 1.9 million.