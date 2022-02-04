Alia Bhatt to Dhanush: Actors whom we will soon witness in upcoming Hollywood films

India is home to many successful artists. International recognition is a goal that many actors and actresses work towards.

The lines between Hollywood and Bollywood are quickly blurring with stars like Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Deepika Padukone venturing westward and starring in big-budget films abroad.

While some have had the opportunity to work with the powerhouses of Hollywood in various projects, some actors have signed big films that will increase their level of success and recognition in the West.

Here are some of the stars who have achieved this feat and you will soon witness them on the Hollywood screen!

Hrithik Roshan

First of the many is our Greek God, Hrithik Roshan who is all set to make his debut in an American spy thriller. All set to play the parallel lead, the news has brought a lot of curiosity and excitement for his fans. He has the Indian audience grooving to his moves already. It is only a matter of time before we see the star make the world swoon to his act.

Sikandar Kher

Sikandar Kher is all set to play his part in Dev Patel’s directorial debut, Monkey Man. Extremely excited to land the project, Sikandar has been known to play unusual characters that suit his persona. It is only a matter of time before we see what he has to offer us through his role in this project.

Alia Bhatt

Next in light is the millennial heartthrob Alia Bhatt. She has recently signed with William Morris Endeavour, the same agency that represents the likes of Gal Gadot and Charlize Theron to name a few. Critically acclaimed and commercially applauded, it is only a matter of time before this fireball of talent makes her talent known internationally. She is known for her versatility and we are eager to know what role Alia will choose to mark her Hollywood debut.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha, the south Indian beauty, has recently announced that she is a part of Arrangements of Love. Everyone is looking forward to her upcoming film.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen in Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man.

Dhanush

Last but not the least, next in line is the superstar of South Indian cinema, Dhanush who will soon be seen in The Gray Man. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (of Avengers fame) the film is an action thriller based on the debut novel by Mark Greaney. The film also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Dhanush might most probably be playing the head of one of the teams that are after freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry played by Ryan Gosling.