While speculations have been rife about Alia Bhatt suffering a back injury on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi, the 26-year-old addressed the issue at hand.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Highway actress shared a story that said, “To all those articles out there saying that I have hurt myself on the sets of my film.. they are NOT true.. This is an old injury that has been acting up for a while and just gave way one day at HOME.. NO accident or nothing.”

“Pls pls do clarify next time before printing long long articles on what happened to me.. Having said that thanks to few days of complete rest and being horizontal I’m back in action and am resuming shoot from today! Thank you for all the get well soon messages as I have got wel very very soon,” she further added.

The injury news caught everyone’s attention when Alia shared a picture of herself snuggled in a blanket with her pet cat, Edward with a caption that said, “Selfie time with mommy cause she’s hurt her back and has nothing better to do at 2 am… Eddie and mommy (2020)”.

On the work front, Alia has three major film releases this year.

Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sadak 2, all three are slated to release in 2020.