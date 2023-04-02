Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna raise ‘Naatu Naatu’ fever high at NMACC event

Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna, the two beauties of the tinsel town, put up an electrifying performance on the Oscar-winning song ‘Nacho Nacho’ (hindi version of “Naatu Naatu”) at the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening extravaganza in Mumbai.

The fan pages of the actors and the paps have shared the video online. In the video, Alia is seen sporting a short dress while Rashmika shook legs wearing a saree. Fans loved the video. “They are a giant slay”, wrote one.

‘Naatu Naatu’ fever reigns supreme since the beginning of the year as the song drew global attention even before it bagged the Oscar.

Rashmika performed on ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Friday in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

This is not Alia’s first stage performance of the song. Dressed in a white saree, Alia literally nailed the hook steps of ‘Naatu Naatu’ at an award function a few months back. She was joined on stage by brothers and co-hosts Ayushman Khurana and Aparshakti Khurana as they jointly did the ‘ Naatu Naatu’ dance, which was filmed on Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

The cross-cultural hit ‘Naatu Naatu’ bagged the prestigious Oscar for India beating “This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman,” and “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

The song was also released in Hindi as ‘Naacho Naacho’, in Tamil as ‘Naattu Koothu’, in Kannada as ‘Halli Naatu’ and in Malayalam as ‘Karinthol’. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.