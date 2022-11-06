Alia and Ranbir welcome their first child, it’s a girl!

It’s joy time for the Kapoors and Bhatts as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcome their first child, a baby girl today morning.

Reportedly, Alia was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai where she delivered her first child. The actress herself shared the happy news on her social media handle by dropping an official statement that reads, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby girl is here… and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Ranbir and Alia announced their pregnancy earlier this year in June and ever since then the couple has been in the headlines. The busiest actress of B- town Alia Bhatt had created quite a stir in social media with her adoring maternity photo shoots sharing glimpses of her cute baby bump.

The news of welcoming a baby girl has left their fans gushing over the new parents. As soon as Alia announced the official statement, social media started flooding with love and wishes. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations darling girl, cannot wait to see your princess.” From Mouni Roy to Neha Dhupia, Sweta Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, the comment sections is getting swamped with love.

The buzzing couple of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt crossed paths in the sets of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. They tied the knots on April this year in an intimate marriage ceremony. They shared the screen together for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s magnum opus Brahmastra which released worldwide in September.

On the work front, Alia has wrapped the schedule for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, while Ranbir has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal in the kitty.