Ali Fazal Thanked Designer Kaushik Velendra for his Reception Look

Actor Ali Fazal expressed his gratitude to the London based designer Kaushik Velendra, who designed Fazal’s wedding reception jacket.

The actor took it to his Instagram and posted his photo and a behind-the-scenes clip of designing the jacket.

The captioned the post as, “To power and an all-encompassing piece of marvel straight from @kaushik_velendra ‘s studios in London. This jacket was pure manifestation of giant love. I will shamelessly wear this on multiple occasions. Thanks man. Swipe to see how it was made.”

Designer Kaushik Velendra commented on the post saying, “Thank you for the kind words, it was an absolute honour @alifazal9 ❤️ ”

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s wife, thanked Kaushik in the comment section as well “I love this jacket!!! You looked bomb. Thanks @kaushik_velendra for your art”

Ali Fazal wore the jacket on his and Richa Chadha’s Mumbai wedding reception party.