Akshay Kumar organised 14th International Kudo Tournament in Gujarat

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar organised the 14th international Kudo tournament in Gujarat, which was also attended by him on Wednesday.

In the video clip, Akshay can be seen walking into the event while wearing a suit made entirely of black. From the platform, he addressed the crowd while presenting the prizes to each winner. The actor participated in the competition and demonstrated his combat prowess by smashing bricks with a hammer.

The video was captioned as, “Thank you for celebrating your Diwali with us here at the Akshay Kumar 14th International Kudo Tournament. Coming here is always humbling, meeting you all reminds me of my beginning.

I hope with the help of this tournament we help Kudo grow in India with each passing year.”

Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emoticons as soon as the actor released the video.

Over the years, Akshay has received training in various martial arts styles.

Akshay, who is 55 years old, is regarded as one of the entertainment industry’s fittest performers.

In the meantime, Akshay recently appeared in the action-adventure movie “Ram Setu” with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha.

The Abhishek Sharma-directed movie made more over Rs 15 crores on its opening day.

He will next be featured with Emraan Hashmi, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the comedy “Selfie.” The movie, directed by Raj Mehta, is scheduled to premiere on February 24, 2023.

He will also appear in the Hindi version of Suriya’s Tamil film “Soorarai Pottru,” with Radhika Madan.