Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it ‘personal choice’

Ajay has been associated with the brand for a long time so much that he has become synonymous with its tagline. As per a media report, during the press interactions for ‘Runway 34’, when the actor was asked about the advertisement, he defended himself by calling it a personal choice.

He also said that people often take up something after fully being aware of its repercussions at large. He mentioned that he was only promoting ‘elaichi’ and not a tobacco product. He added that if such products cause an unnecessary stir then more than advertisements, the sale of such products should be put on hold.